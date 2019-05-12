Flood: NEMA Donates Seed Crops, Fertilizer to Over 10,000 Conflicts, Flood In Adamawa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says its set, to commence distribution of high yielding crop seedlings to over 10,000 people, affected by the 2018 conflict and flood disaster in Adamawa state.

Yakubu Suleiman, Supervisor in-charge of conflict, under the agency’s Establishing Emergency Agricultural Intervention program, said beneficiaries are to receive fertilizer, rice, maize, tomatoes, cassava and cotton seedlings in the 16 LGAs affected.

Suleiman said, the intervention program, to be implemented in phases, was initiated to empower and build food security, in communities whose means of livelihood was destroyed.

He stated that, the agency in conjunction with the State Ministry of Agriculture and LGAs Divisional Agricultural Officers (DAOs), had complied the lists of beneficiaries and mapped out strategy for distribution of the seedling.

He added that, the agency in the state, would liase with security agencies and Agricultural Extension Works, to ensure timely distribution, assuring that, measure had been put in place, to curtail diversion and shortchanging of the items.

” The intervention is the first kind in the state, NEMA officials are going to the hinterland, to distribute the items directly to the beneficiaries.

“We have provided crops seedling that, would sustain the people after cultivation to improve their living standard”.

In his remark, Mr Bitrus Samuel, Supervisor incharge of flood, noted that, the intervention is to address the need of persons affected, to enable them recover from the disaster.

Sammuel urged enumerated beneficiaries, to provide national identify card, as means of identity to facilitated collection of individual live pack, at the distribution centres.

Numan, Lamurde , Demsa, Hong, Michika and Madagali are among the benefiting councils in the state.