‘Fraud Allegations Against NIRSAL Boss Is Political, Misleading’

The Chief Executive Officer, AgroNigeria, Richard-Mark Mbaram, on Sunday pushed back allegations of corruption and fraud against the Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) and its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abdulhameed Aliyu, circulating in the virtual media space.

Mbaram who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja noted that the misinformation circulating in the virtual media space aimed at Mr Aliyu, is undoubtedly a page from a grand plan to frustrate the efforts of the government to salvage the economy and the good fortune of Nigerians.

He described the report by a faceless online medium with no traceable address in a post on April 24, 2019, titled, ‘NIRSAL Caught up in another N342m Misappropriation Scam, as false.

While noting that the report also alleged that NIRSAL under the current leadership of Mr Aliyu was accused of withholding N1bn intervention fund in Owerri, Imo State and another in Delta State, he said, “we sought to hear from the officials of these governments as to who the alleged ‘expropriated’ funds belonged to, and the conclusion was to the end that it is saw an exercise in fake news.

He said, “As for the transaction involving Hope Concepts Investment Cooperatives and Credit Union, in which N342 million belonging to the entity was allegedly misappropriated by NIRSAL, AgroNigeria’s investigations reveal that the monies had since been returned to the coffers of the Central Bank of Nigeria, after the result of NIRSAL’s due-diligence revealed a number of questionable dealings which run foul of the De-risking Entity’s pre-disbursement requirements.”

Mbaram who explained that NIRSAL, is an apex actor in the Nigerian agricultural sector and one which AgroNigeria has systematically followed from inception, said findings from investigation points to the fact that a deliberate campaign of calumny is being waged against NIRSAL by persons who have sinister, self-serving motives and have had their operations circumscribed by NIRSAL, in the course of the latter’s execution of its mandate.

According to him, “The role of NIRSAL is that of a catalyst for growth in the agricultural sector of the Nigerian economy. That this has so far been achieved at no extra cost to the federal government, is absolutely remarkable.

” It should be noted that NIRSAL is, strictly speaking, not a lending institution. It is a de-risking entity which provides third party guarantee on transactions consummated between Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) and their customers.

“With the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under Mr. Aliyu’s leadership, and guidance of its Chairman, the Governor of the Central Bank, NIRSAL has successfully guaranteed over N85.5bn worth of Agriculture loans.

“The renewal of Mr. Emefiele’s tenure is evidence that the current administration is resolved to sustain its economic policies around import substitution and an entity like NIRSAL which is pivotal to the attainment of these objectives will certainly draw ire from self-serving, economic saboteurs who in themselves are knowledgeable in the ways and means of blackmail and subterfuge,” he averred.

He further urged the urge the agricultural community to reject and disregard the said misinformation and remain focused on moving the sector forward by working with the institutions and agencies that are doing their very best to bring the dreams of farmers to reality