Group Drums Support For Dokubo’s Reappointment

A group, under the aegis of Niger Delta Nonviolent Agitators’ Forum (NDNAF), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint the present special adviser on Niger Delta Affairs and coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof Charles Dokubo, for another term.

The group, which made this call in an open letter to President Buhari, said the call had become necessary in view of the achievements Dokubo has recorded in proffering practicable solutions to the control and minimisation of the proliferation of light weapons, arms and ammunition in Africa and the West African sub-region in particular.

The group, in the letter, signed by its secretary general, Bennett Emmanuel, and president, said one of the greatest evidences of the success story and positive impacts of the Prof Dokubo administration is the relative peace enjoyed in the Niger Delta, which has helped to stabilise crude oil and gas production.

The letter reads in part, “Your Excellency is aware of the enormous challenges that were associated with the very strategic Presidential Amnesty Office, especially complaints about non-payments of stipends to beneficiaries, non-payments of vendors, contractors, the issue of non-mobilisation and training of ex-agitators and the daily unpleasant tales and news about the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“But the above have all become history because of the proactive nature and disposition of Prof Dokubo, who has gone the extra mile to ensure he does not fail, disappoint or betray the confidence his Excellency has reposed in him.

“It is a fact that since his appointment, besides the issue of prompt and regular payment of monthly stipends, payment of vendors and contractors and mobilisation of our great youths for various training and empowerment programmes, Prof Dokubo has introduced a lot of new and very impactful programmes.

“As an embodiment of millions of nonviolent Niger Delta youths, we have taken upon ourselves the responsibility of investigating the administration of that office, and we have realised that those who are claiming sole ownership of the programme are not happy with the expansion and accommodation of thousands of other Niger Delta youths by the reformational and transformational leadership of Prof Dokubo, who is very humble, passionate and committed to his duties and responsibilities.”