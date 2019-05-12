I’ll Take Scheme To Another Level – NYSC DG

The new director general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has pledged to take the scheme to another level.

Ibrahim made this pledge during the formal handing and taking over ceremony between out-gone director general, NYSC, Major General Suleiman Kazaure, and the new director general, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday, in Abuja.

He said, “My vision will be to sustain effective utilisation of the potentials of the corps members, pursue a technologically- driven organisation, improve on the welfare of corps members and staff as well as their security; strengthen the existing collaborations with stakeholders and rejig the NYSC ventures in line with the NYSC Act.

“I would urge the staff to be committed to work, shun malpractices and corruption. Teamwork and fairness to all will be my watchword.

Ibrahim also eulogised the Major General Kazaure for lifting the scheme to a higher level.

“I want to assure him that I will strive to sustain the tremendous achievements and take the scheme to another pedestal.”

Earlier in his speech, Major General Kazaure noted that the tasking nature of the NYSC operations notwithstanding, staff should accord the new director general the same level of cooperation and support they accorded him. “I enjoin you to accord him the same level of cooperation and support. I am pleased to note that we recorded modest achievements through our individual and collective efforts”.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim is the 18th director general, NYSC. He hails from Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa State. He obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from University of Jos and bagged a PGDE from Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode and a PhD in University of Abuja.

He has served in various capacities across the country; he is married and blessed with children.