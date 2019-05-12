Improving Airports Viability Through Agro-Air Logistics, Others

Recently, airports, particularly state owned, have come under the burden of debts due to non-viability. In this piece, ANTHONY AWUNOR writes on how some of these airports could be improved through agro-air logistics and raising the bar in passengers’ traffic growth.

Stakeholders in the nation’s aviation industry have highlighted passengers’ traffic growth, airports commercialisation, agro air logistic, effective customer service among others as key driver of airport business in not only Nigeria but in the African continent.

With the decline in some of the airports performances, they are of the view that movements of agricultural produce from one point in the country to the other and even beyond could help drive business activities at our various airports.

Speaking recently at the 6th Airport Business Summit and Expo (ABSE) held in Lagos with the theme- Airport Economies: Consolidation of Airport Services, chief executive officer, FCI International, who is also the chairman organising committee of the event, Mr. Fortune Idu stressed that the consistent increase in Africa air passengers traffic with growth rate of 6.3 per cent in 2016-2017 and 9.9 per cent in 2017-2018 will continue to grow through 2035 on average of 4.3 per annually as more people travel in and out of Africa and inter- regional traffic will also improve significantly.

Idu, an aviation consultant further said that the positive outlook of the passengers’ traffic in the region may not translate into prosperity if the hindering factors such as air transport infrastructure deficit, travel restriction among others are not solved. The proposed Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and Unified African Passport are good regional initiative to begin solving problems.

According to Idu, “the airport economies of the region must be steered towards the right direction to catalyse the growth of the industry, be accountable and provide incentives to support airline growth. The consolidation of the air transport services is to build a strong base for the industry and since the airport has all the options, both aeronautical and vast non aeronautical revenue, the consolidation will begin in its domain.”

Furthermore, the FCI boss also remarked that the gap between operational cost of most regional airports and the revenue is very small, making the burden of concession and incentives very huge. Though all other subsectors within this chain look up to airport to be driving force for reduction which will translate to a more affordable fare and increase its capacity to earn more and save more by providing efficient service management and operations, he added.

Also speaking at the event, chief executive officer, Aglow Limited, Tayo Ojuri, in his paper presentation titled: Airline Services and Agro Air logistics; lay emphasis on how viable airport business would be if there is total commercialisation of Nigerian airports.

He made reference to consultancy project he did with Ghana airport where the airport company was able to raised $250 million after commercialization stating that, that feat was made possible because there was no government agency involvement.

Ojuri also spoke on maximising the potential of agro air logistics, he states:

‘’Nigeria is endowed with mineral resources, agricultural among others and part of government policies is agricultural development and Nigeria should be able to leverage on those opportunities through air logistic.‘’

He said, with less than 10 per cent of Nigerian using air transport, hence the need to balance passenger and cargo for sustainability of the airport adding that some of our airport have good infrastructure but lack traffic.

Ojuri stressed further that supermarket like Shoprite are importing most of the farm products they sell in Nigeria from South Africa and it is through cargo aircraft, he reiterated that Nigerians must take advantage of air transport in order to increase the exportation of farm products to other countries.

Emergence of State Owned Airports

In recent times, most state governments have ventured into airport projects in their different states. When it started, taxpayers in some states of the federation expressed dismay over billions of money being spent on the construction of airports by many state governments even as they raised concerns over the viability of such airport projects.

Apart from the 25 airports being managed by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), many state governments have since discovered airport projects both as a status symbol and a conduit pipe to syphon huge funds from the government’s purse. But not a few analysts view such efforts as a conduit and waste of public resources.

The states that have either proposed or built airports are: Bauchi, Katsina, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Jigawa, Bayelsa, Kebbi, Gombe and Taraba, even as Ekiti, Nasarawa, Osun, Ogun, Zamfara, Abia, Anambra, Oyo and Lagos states wrap up plans to build their own.

The latest airport project undertaken by any state in the country is that of N60 billion Yenagoa International Airport, Bayelsa. The international airport which was flagged off for construction since 2012 during Governor Seriake Dickson first tenure in office received its first flight operation recently by Air Peace.

Experts’ Views

In separate interviews with LEADERSHIP Sunday, some stakeholders in some of the states with existing and proposed airport projects warned state governors who are fond of dabbling into building of airports unprepared, emphasising that such white elephant projects are the major cause of airports not being viable as expected.

“It is patronage by airlines that make any airport viable. How many airlines that come in determines its viability. With increased traffic, the economic activities will improve too which positively impacts on the people. State created airports are most times politically motivated.

“When they build and it is not functional, they hand over to the Federal Airports Authority and sometimes, the airlines may not get enough passengers to continue to patronize the airport”, a Lagos-based aviation expert said.

The expert also said lack of critical infrastructure; patronage and political factors are responsible for the underutilisation of some of the airports in the country, making them not viable in terms of positive and optimal contributions to the nation’s economy.

According to the expert who spoke under condition of anonymity, four out of the over 25 domestic and international airports in the country are viable, which amounts to a meagre 16 per cent of the total number of airports across the country.

The four considered to be viable airports are Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA) Lagos; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) Kano, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja and Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Port Harcourt while others are not rated as viable airports.

Speaking on why some airport are not viable, Secretary General of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu said that the mainstay of any airport, be it local or international is patronage, which determines how many airlines that make use of the airport.

“With increased patronage, more airlines would come and that will definitely boost passengers’ traffic. When the passenger traffic is high, it would also trickle down on the economic situation of the place where the airport is located and sometimes may turn it into an economic hub”, Saidu said.

But, a former Nigerian Air Force Officer, Chief Flight Surgeon and chief Aerospace Medical Consultant, Dr. Makanjuola Owolabi has a different view. To the renowned aviator, some of these states really need airports in their different states.

Citing Ekiti State, for instance, Dr Owolabi told LEADERSHIP Sunday for the establishment of cargo airport in Ado Ekiti, the state capital is desirable.

Owolabi said that farmers in the state would only earn justifiable income from their produce if they are evacuated quickly to the markets like Lagos, Abuja and other cities and it is only air transport that can provide such quick movement.

He noted that Ekiti is an agrarian state, despite the fact that it is known for its intellectuals and noted that agriculture is the beckon of hope to overcome the present unemployment and also to empower rural dwellers financially.

Airport Viability

For airport to be viable, experts have advised that the first thing to look at before constructing any airport is the passenger traffic around the airports that surround the prospective airport.

For instance Osubi airstrip in Warri and Port Harcourt International Airport, which are around Bayelsa, do not generate as much traffic when compared to Lagos and Abuja airports.

With the proximity, there is this belief that Bayelsa does not require an international airport because passenger traffic at Port Harcourt airport is not up to 1.5 million annually and that of Osubi is about 500.

In addition, passenger traffic between Rivers, Bayelsa and part of Delta annually is in the region of 2 million. Analysts have therefore, opined that funds used to concentrate airports within that region should have been invested into provision of health care and water and other social facilities for the people.

The situation is the same as in the case of Anambra which is also building an airport. Anambra is close to Asaba and Enugu airports, which from records, process less than 2 million passengers annually.

Consequently, the Asaba airport has not been used maximally. For the larger part of its existence, it only operated skeletal operations for a few airlines, including Arik Air, Aero and Overland Airways before it was downgraded by the apex aviation regulatory agency, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

In the Northwest, the Dutse airport in Jigawa, built by the administration of former Governor Sule Lamido for N15.5 billion, remains one of the nonviable terminals in the country. Its proximity to Yobe, Bauchi and Kano States has not attracted the envisaged patronage for the new airport which is only serviced by Overland Airways.

The Akwa Ibom Airport in Uyo was completed a few years ago. The airport has relatively been unviable as only a few airlines, including Arik Air, and now Ibom Air, operate flights into it.

Closure of Kebbi, Gombe Airport

With effect from May 1, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN closed down Kebbi and Gombe Airports for owning the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) huge sums of money amounting to over N 731, 873, 721

According to investigation, Gombe is indebted to the tune of N607, 289, 972 while Kebbi owes N124, 547, 240 as at September 10, 2018. There are also indications that there are still more state airports which are still owning FAAN different amounts of money for services rendered.

Kebbi and Gombe airports which are state government owned are said to be indebted to FAAN to the tune of over N 731, 873, 721 for the services provided by the organisation in the running of the day to day activities of the two airports.

Before the final closure on May 1, 2019, FAAN had written several letters to both state governments for the payment of the debts, but the concerned states failed to respond.

Kebbi and Gombe Airports are not the only airports owing FAAN. In recent times, the agency has been groaning under huge indebtedness from various stakeholders, ranging from concessionaires, airlines and other airport users.