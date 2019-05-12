Journalist Survives Assassination Attempt In Jos

Masked men suspected to be hired killers on Friday Night, attacked Ahmed Tukur, a Nasarawa-based journalist.

Tukur was attacked in front of his house in Jos, few hours after arriving Jos from Lafia, his operational base.

The suspected hired killers attacked him after he drove a friend that came to visit him home and had iftar.

The masked men were three in number, dressed in complete black with their faces covered. One was waiting on a bike while the other two approached him and attempted to pierce a knife through his stomach while he struggled. He eventually got a cut on his left hand while trying to stop the knife.

The unidentified mask men initially went for his neck but were unable to succeed and then, they went for his head and cut him. They struggled for over five minutes before neighbours came out to the rescue and chased them but they escaped on the standby bike.

Tukur was to proceed to Kano the next day when the incident happened.

When our reporter visited the residence of Tukur, people were seen trooping in to sympathise with him.

“I helped drop a brother who came to visit and drove back home, where I spent about five minutes locking the car and then decided to remove the car battery because of theft.

“After closing the car bonnet, two people approached me and I said Asalamu Alaikum to one of them, stretching my hand thinking he was coming to ask for something when suddenly, he removed a knife and went for my stomach.

“I had over five minutes’ struggle with the two men and in the process, cut my hand, head and also, I have a dislocation in my right arm as you can see.

“They didn’t ask for money or say anything but just wanted to either cut my neck or my stomach.’

He is presently receiving medication.