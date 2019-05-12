LCCI Condemns Deployment Of Customs Strike Force To Ports

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has condemned the deployment of the Customs Strike Force to ports.

LCCI in a statement to media yesterday, said “The attention of the Chamber has been drawn to the circular issued by the Customs Headquarters, deploying the ‘Strike Force’ to all ports with the powers to intercept and effect seizures of cargo.”

The director-general of LCCI, Muda Yusuf said that this move by the Nigeria Customs Service will be detrimental to investment as it will further complicate the already difficult cargo clearing process, undermine the Ease of Doing Business Policy of the Buhari administration and a negation of the Presidential Executive order on the streamlining of ports processes.

He also noted that it will be a duplication of functions of the customs resident officers at the ports which have statutory responsibilities to examine and release cargoes to importers.

Yusuf explained that this move would slowdown the cargo clearing process as it amounts to creation of another layer of authority to intercept and seize cargoes that have been duly released by all agencies involved in the examination of the cargoes.

According to him, the directive confers vast discretionary powers on the Strike Force which makes the cargo clearing process vulnerable to arbitrariness and coercion which could undermine the integrity and credibility of the process.

“The deployment of the strike force to the ports suggests a distrust and lack of confidence in the resident customs officers who were deployed to the various commands by the CG in the first place.