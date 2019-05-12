FOOTBALL
Man City Edge Liverpool To EPL Title
One of the closest Premier League title races in history saw back-to-back champions Man City finish on 98 points, one ahead of Liverpool, to claim the title after beating Brighton on the final day.
Manchester City came from behind to claim back-to-back Premier League titles with a 4-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion.
Knowing only a final day victory could guarantee glory at the expense of Jurgen Klopp’s relentless Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s men were stunned by a 27th-minute Glenn Murray opener.
Final-day specialist Sergio Aguero found a response within 83 seconds and Aymeric Laporte converted Riyad Mahrez’s 38th-minute corner to put City back in control of their destiny.
Mahrez, a surprise selection after an underwhelming debut season at the Etihad Stadium, made good on his record-signing status and Ilkay Gundogan added further gloss for the raucous travelling supporters who have now seen their team prevail in four of the past eight Premier League seasons.
City were far from their fluent best early on and, after the Albion faithful merrily relayed news of Sadio Mane’s 17th-minute opener against Wolves in an eventual 2-0 win at Anfield, they fell behind.
Murray found himself on the right end of a mismatch with Oleksandr Zinchenko when he converted Pascal Gross’ corner at the near post.
