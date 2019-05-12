Maritime Stakeholders Urge Quick Assent To NTC Bill

Stakeholders in the maritime sector have called for speedy resolution of area of conflicts in the National Transport Commission (NTC) Bill passed by the senate last year. Speaking to journalists over the weekend on the delay being experienced on assent of the NTC Bill, a maritime lawyer, Mr. Kasarachi Opara, said that there was the need for the stakeholders to move fast in resolving areas of disagreement or conflict in the NTC bill. Opara enjoined stakeholders in both maritime and aviation sectors to be able to identify critical areas of conflict in the NTC bill and resolve them so that President Muhammadu Buhari can have a second look at assenting to the bill.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Presidency and ministry of transportation have said that the NTC bill may have to wait as some areas of disagreement among stakeholders connected with the bill had not been tied up. The NTC Bill and Federal Roads Authority (Establishment) Bill 2018, were among some of the bills which the senate had last year passed to the President and are still awaiting presidential assent.

However, the NTC Bill was last year returned to the national assembly by the President over issues of technicalities and use of language that would bother on overlap of functions with other agencies if signed into law. Industry stakeholders who do not want their names in print said officials of the transport ministry and counterparts in the aviation industry, among other undisclosed interest groups have not been able to resolve critical areas of conflict and provisions that are to be delineated and streamlined.

It was gathered that based on this, the President was advised not to assent the bill yet. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, had last year given hope on the NTC Bill when he said the executive arm of government was committed to playing its role in the passage of the bill into law.