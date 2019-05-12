Mark Ends Thank-you Tour Of Benue, Harps On Unity

Former president of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has reiterated that everything possible must be done within the ambits of the law by all to ensure peace and unity of the nation.

He expressed worries that Nigeria should have been making more progress but for the challenges of instability, insecurity and unity in parts of the country.

Senator Mark said this while speaking to his constituents, politicians and paramount rulers in his Otukpo, Benue State country home, yesterday.

Experience, he said, has taught him that nobody can live a life of isolation, “therefore, we need each other to make life meaningful and worth living”.

He acknowledged that in the course of human existence, there must be some disagreements but such can be remedied through agreeable and acceptable standards of behaviour or a resort to acceptable reconciliation methods.

He, however, canvassed for justice in all its ramifications to ensure that people do not resort to self-help to address infractions.

Senator Mark thanked his people for the opportunity to serve in the Senate for 20 years, saying “with your votes, prayers and support, I am quitting the Senate as the longest serving Senator and till date, the longest serving president of the Senate.

“From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank you. In or out of public office, I will continue to promote the course of peace and unity in the land and the nation at large”.

He listed projects attracted to his constituency to include but not limited to the multi-billion naira Loko/Oweto bridge and road nearing completion, the Otobi water Dam, the University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, the campus of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Otukpo study centre as well as key government appointments.

Senator Mark admitted that he may not have actualised all the programmes and policies, he envisaged but “I did my best. I am sure history will be kind to me”.

Also speaking, the deputy governor of Benue State, Benson Abonu, said the state is most fortunate to have a leader like Senator Mark, pointing out that the history of this country cannot be complete without reference to him as one of the stabilising hands in the country.