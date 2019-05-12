Motorists, Commuters Groan Over Gridlock On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

Motorist and commuters leaving or coming into Lagos were stuck in a gridlock for better part of the day, yesterday, because of on-going construction of the expressway by Julius Berger.

LEADERSHIP Sunday observed that motorists started driving against traffic to connect alternative roads in order to get out of the gridlock.

A commuter, who simply gave his name as Bright, said the situation made many people to be apprehensive, adding that the gridlock was unbecoming and taking too long for it to be brought under control.

“We have been on the same spot for over four and a half hours in the gridlock, it is taking too long for the situation to be brought under control; people are already getting apprehensive about the situation. The traffic backlog has gone as far as the ‘Long Bridge’.

“Vehicles are already breaking down due to overheating and some impatient drivers are already hitting other vehicles with theirs. The whole situation is getting out of hand.”

As the gridlock tarried, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) warned motorists to avoid the Lagos-Ibadan expressway because of traffic gridlock at Ibafo-Magboro, up to the Long Bridge.

They confirmed that the gridlock stalled traffic in and out of Lagos.

The FRSC Public Relations Officer, Bisi Kazeem, blamed Julius Berger for the traffic jam and advised motorists to take alternative routes to Lagos to avoid delay.

The alternative routes recommended are Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta; Epe-Ajah-Ijebu- Ode; Lagos-Ikorodu-Sagamu.

To bring the situation under control, the FRSC warned motorists not to drive against traffic as those apprehended would be booked for dangerous driving which attracts a fine of N50, 000.