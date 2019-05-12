HEALTH
NAFDAC Seals 20 Medicine Stores Over Alleged Sale Of Fake Drugs
The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Sunday, said it sealed 20 shops and confiscated drugs worth over N2million at the Monday market in Maiduguri.
NAFDAC Coordinator in Borno, Nasiru Mato, who disclosed this shortly after the raid, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Maiduguri, said the traders were in possession of banned and expired products.
Mato said the raid was carried out after “intelligence gathering and undercover assessment”of the medicine facilities.
He said that the raid was part of the measures put in place to ensure traders and stakeholders ensured strict compliance with NAFDAC’s regulations for the overall safety and wellbeing of consumers.
“We have seized all the subtances and placed their facilities on hold. Such action like i said is aimed at ensuring sanity and strict complaince by all handlers of NAFDAC’s regulated products,”he said.
He listed some of the seized items to include, herograma, heigra, suredrex, chest and lungs tablets, V9-130 lemotil, immodium capsules, amolodipine, and Dr. Really extra among others.
Others included, cold cap, lisinopril, bongela cream and expired viccine eye drops.
Mato pledged to leave no stone unturned in the fight against unwholesome product to safeguard public health.
He therefore called on all consumers to patronise products that were certified by NAFDAC and avoid self medication.(NAN)
