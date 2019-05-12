Nigeria, International Group Signs MOU On Aviation Safety

The federal government has signed a hosting agreement with Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO), to enhance aviation safety among member states.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama signed the agreement on behalf of the federal government , while the Executive Director BAGASOO, Capt. Tidiane Bah, signed on behalf of the organisation.

BAGASOO is an aviation safety oversight organisation responsible for the enhancement of safety in seven member countries which includes, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, Cape Verde and Sierra Leone.

Onyeama explained that federal government accorded importance to the issue of aviation safety in the country and in the West African region.

The minister assured the group of the readiness of FG towards ensuring that all necessary measures were taken to have the agreement implemented and respected.

His words, “Aviation safety is something extremely important for the world, globally and in West Africa, we have a great deal to do to ensure civil aviation safety.

“This document is moving in the right direction to further ensure that the political will deployed by the government of Nigeria is playing its part in helping to promoting civil aviation safety in West Africa,” he said.

He commended the group’’efforts it is making in helping to promote and sensitise member states about aviation safety and putting in place regulatory mechanism to ensure that.

“I am happy on behalf of the federal government to sign this agreement and to assure you of our readiness to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to have this agreement implemented and respected,” he said

Executive Director, BAGASOO, said , signing of the agreement will boosts BAGASOO’s confidence by safeguarding its mission in Nigeria in strict compliance with the fundamental principle of aviation.

“Nigeria is hosting the organisation safety oversight for us to reside in Nigeria and function effectively, it is very important to partner the federal government to sign for our host to give us status.

“Usually , when such happens, you sign agreement to accord the organisation the immunity and privileges and diplomatic status in Nigeria.

“That is what this partnership stands to achieve in Nigeria, to give BAGASOO a legal personality standing in Nigeria to function in accordance with the rules and regulation in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, this important agreement between BAGASOO and Nigeria will help the organisation in the performance of its functions in Nigeria.

“Today marks the fulfillment of Article 7 of BAGASOO agreement which it requires to make with the host state.

“The agreement gives the organisation the privileges and humility to be accorded to the BAGASOO and its personnel to fulfill the objectives and the goals of its functions.

“This is to enhance the air transport safety between Nigeria and other member states,” he said.