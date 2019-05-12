Nigeria, Most Diplomatically Friendly Country — Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has described Nigeria as the most diplomatically friendly country that has no natural enemy but is committed to forging peace and stability among African nations and other foreign countries.

Onyeama, who made the disclosure in Lagos at the graduation and closing ceremony of the 23rd Regular Course of the Nigerian Foreign Service Academy, added that Nigeria was one of the friendliest countries.

“When I am often asked about what we have achieved in foreign policy, I always respond that it is not an academic exercise foreign policy, it is about concrete result, real action not about flamboyance.

What has made us most unique in the world is that we have no natural enemy as a country.

“We are friendly with all the countries of the world and that, in itself, is a huge achievement to be able to live at peace with all countries and putting that as an important component of our foreign policy.

“We believe in dialogue and diplomacy as a means of conflict resolution and this is why so many countries want Nigeria to be part of whatever they are doing especially to promote peace in particular area,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria has established herself as a country that loves peace and stability.

Onyeama, who congratulated the 23rd Regular Course graduands for successfully completing their studies at the academy, urged them to be good representatives of Nigeria wherever they would be posted in the future.

The minister charged them to be selfless but ensure that they positively project the good image of Nigeria and Africa to the rest of the world.

“Nigeria has made sustainable great stride in asserting herself as one of the leading democracies in Africa and the world.

“The government, through you, is working on changing all the negative narratives about our country in recent years.

“And we have to project what we know to be the real Nigeria, true Nigerians, people of humaneness who value brotherhood. This has always been part of us, part of who we are, part of our culture.

“And we have to project that much more and change the negative stereotype and negative narratives that seem to be taken root in the world today.

Onyeama reminded the graduands that they had been trained to, at all times, protect, promote and service the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.