No Going Back On Youths and Women Empowerment-Ooni

Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has said his initiative to empower youths and women has come to stay, saying only indolent women and youths will remain idle in Ife kingdom.

Oba Ogunwusi who spoke at the fourth edition of the “Ooni Ogunwusi Youth And Women Empowerment Summit 2019,” expressed satisfaction with the positive impact of his youth and women empowerment initiatives in the past four years.

He charged beneficiaries of the initiative to make the best use of the opportunities provided, adding that he would be more encouraged when beneficiaries are seen prospering.

Oba Ogunwusi who also unveiled the Physically Challenged Youths Innovation noted that, “This initiative covers all categories of individuals across vital economic sectors, including the specially created ones that most of you refer to as the physically challenged.

“I hereby call on our teeming youths and women across Ile Ife and beyond to take advantage of this initiative which is absolutely free to acquire necessary skills for absolute economic independence and all round prosperity.

The event that held at Ife-City Hall had in attendance notable entrepreneurs, top government functionaries, beneficiaries of previous editions, physically challenged individuals and students.

Earlier, in her speech, the lead speaker at the event, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, who was represented by Chief (Mrs.) Anita Nana Okuribido, extolled Ooni for the initiative which she described as a leading light out of the country’s worrisome unemployment rate.

Iyalode Alaba who is the president of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), added that with such an initiative, Nigeria stands on the threshold of what could be the greatest transformation in the country’s history.

She however recommended that investment in people must be increased substantially and efficiently especially in the area of education, health and infrastructure, adding that the energies of the youth must be tapped by increasing opportunities where they can release their innovative and entrepreneurial capabilities.