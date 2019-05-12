NYPF To Host Conference On Human Trafficking, Illegal Migration

Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), a non-governmental organisation, has said that it intends to host a conference to discuss on how to end human trafficking and illegal migration.

In a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja by the chairman of NYPF, Moses Siloko Siasia, he said, “We have seen over 10 million youths, women and children forced into slavery and subjected to the worst form of abuse in a manner that calls to question, the true essence of common humanity.

“This illegal activity has become the worst form of abuse of human dignity and slavery in recent times with huge negative implications on the economy.

“Noting that youths constitute a high percentage of victims of illegal migration and human trafficking, the NYPF expresses sadness that human trafficking and illegal migration are responsible for the reduction in the productive capacity of Nigerian youths, as an economic block, thereby resulting in the inability of the youth population to contribute adequately to national development.

“The NYPF will soon launch a special program for youths who are unfortunate victims of human trafficking and forced migration, and for trafficked victims or voluntary returnees from different countries, especially those who intend to start small businesses or those wanting to go into paid employment.

“The NYPF, through its partner agencies, will provide sustainable skill-based training and start-up incentives to help re-integrate victims of human trafficking into the larger society,” the statement read.

According to Siasia, the purpose of this conference is to create tangible economic solutions to issues of forced migration and human trafficking, to encourage those who are victims to seek help through these sustainable skills and entrepreneurship programs.

Noting that to herald its anti-trafficking initiative, the NYPF will, on June 10, 2019, in Abuja, host a conference with the theme, “Strengthening A Multi-Stakeholder Partnership and Creating Cooperation in Curbing Illegal Migration and Human Trafficking”.

“It will be a gathering of experts, non-state-actors, decision makers, policy drivers, law enforcement agents and development partners to share experiences, competence and solutions across jurisdictions in curbing modern day slavery.”

The conference will have as special guest of honour, vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; guests of honour, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, director-general, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and Honourable Abike Dabiri, chairman, National Diaspora Commission.

The conference will be chaired by renowned business mogul and philanthropist, Capt Idahosa Okunbo JP, chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions with keynote speakers as Olusegun Adeniyi, chairman, Editorial Board of ThisDay Newspapers; Chidi Odinkalu, former chairman of National Human Rights Commission; Prof Joy Ezeilo, Dean of the Faculty of Law, UNN; Dr Tayo Afolabi, chairman of SIFAX Group; Jack-Rich Tein, president/founder of Belemaoil Producing Ltd and many more, with representatives of Foreign Missions in Nigeria.