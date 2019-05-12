Operation Puff Adder: Police Arrest 3 Kidnap Suspects, Rescue 2

Operatives of Operation Puff Adder currently on a nation-wide offensive against kidnappers and other dangerous criminals has rescued two kidnapped victims and arrested three male suspects.

The police also recovered two Ak47 rifles and 258 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62mm caliber.

Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba stated in a statement that the two victims, Ali Abu Sale, male, 34 years and Bala Bawa, male, 37 years, who were earlier kidnapped from their residence at Maijaki village via Lapai LGA of Niger State on 1st May 2019, and held at two separate kidnappers’ camp, were rescued following a joint tactical rescue mission involving Police men from the Technical Intelligence Units, Special Tactical Squad and other undercover operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder.

While Ali Abu Sale was rescued at Mai Lamba forest near Lapai, Niger state, Bala Bawa was rescued at Gada Biu on the outskirts of Abuja.

Mba also explained that prior to the successful rescue operation, the kidnappers were demanding for a whopping ransom of N8, 000,000 for the two victims.

The statement further noted that “The three suspects: Mohammed Bello, aka Dan Hajia, 42 years, Suleiman Musa, aka Dan Auta 38 years and Abubakar Bello, aka Abu Kango, 28 years, all males, are currently in police custody helping in the ongoing investigation.

“One of the suspects, following a serious gun duel with the rescuing Police Operatives was fatally injured and subsequently died from the gun shot injuries. Investigation into the case is continuing.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has commended the efforts of the Police operatives on the successful rescue of the victims.

He also thanked members of the public for continually assisting the police especially through the provision of credible information in the fight against kidnapping and violent crimes and promised that the police will continue the intensive onslaught against kidnappers and other heinous criminals until the battle is won.