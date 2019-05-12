Police Smash Motorcycle Snatching Syndicates In Lagos

Lagos State Police Command on Sunday said its operatives have smashed motorcycles snatching syndicates terrorising and dispossessing people of their valuables in the state.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police in a statement made available to journalist said the Police Station received a distress call on Saturday that some armed robbers were operating at Victor Street, Ipaja in Lagos.

He said ” A team of Policemen from Ipaja Division was mobilized to the scene where the three suspected armed robbers namely Adeleke Lateef ’23; Lekan Bashiru, 23 and Chinedu Uzozie ,2, were arrested In connection with the case.”

Elkana said the victim, one Saheed Oloyo, whom the suspects injured with a matchet and dispossessed him of his motorcycle, was rescued and taken to hospital and he is responding to treatment.

He said one locally made pistol, one matchet, one knife and other weapons were recovered from them. While the BAJAJ Motorcycle with registration number KRD-310-QH snatched by the suspects was recovered.

According to him, investigation is ongoing, adding that the suspects will be charged to Court for Conspiracy, Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder.

“In a related development, two Traffic Robbery Suspected armed robbers was on May10, 2019 at about 9.40pm Festac Police Station received a distress call that some hoodlums were sighted at 24RD, Opposite. G-Close Festac. A team of Policemen was immediately mobilized to the scene where two suspects namely Obinna Alozie, 21, of 19, Ogogoro Junction Iyana Iba and Obinna Machu 27, of 10, Canal road, Ajegunle were arrested.

“One locally made pistol with ammunition and other dangerous weapons were recovered.

He said investigation is also ongoing, assuring that the suspects will also be charged to court at end of investigation exercise.