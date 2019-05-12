Rita Dominic, Joke Silva Join Others At Pavillon Afriques’ Cannes Film Festival

Nigerian delegates will join the rest of the world for Pavillon Afriques at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France for twelve solid days.

Starting from the 14th of May to the 25th of May 2019, Nollywood film heavyweights like actress Rita Dominic, movie producer and director, Kunle Afolayan, producer, Tope Oshin, elegant actress Joke Silva, director cum producer, Mildred Okwo, founder of African International Film Festival AFRIF, Chioma Udeh, CEO of Inertia Pictures Justin Morgan, managing Director of FilmOne, Moses Babatope, vice-president of Silverbird Film Distribution, Guy Murray-Bruce and many more industry experts will be at the pavilion.

They all joining a line-up that includes participants from African countries including Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Niger, Togo, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Djibouti, 4 other African countries and its diaspora from countries such as USA, Jamaica, Brazil, Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique.

According to Operations Director Prudence Kolong, “With this project, we are creating a unique venue for movie trade and promotion that outlines the diversity and plurality from Africa and its diaspora film and television content. Our ambition is to become an exclusive business platform where film industry stakeholders meet, discuss, trade, make deals and take advantage of the unique atmosphere of the Festival de Cannes.

Pavillon Afriques will be the first tent within the Film Market section of the Cannes Film Festival dedicated exclusively to the business of Film in the African continent and among its diaspora.