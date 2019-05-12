Rivers: Monarch Decries Lack Of Political Leadership In Etche

The Paramount Ruler of Etcheland in Rivers State, Ochie Emmanuel Opurum, has decried the lack of political leadership in the Etche ethnic nationality.

The oil-rich and agrarian Etche ethnic nationality is made up of Etche and Onuma local government areas of Rivers State with oil wells sprawling in many communities in the ethnic nationality.

A major tribe in the Niger Delta region, Etcheland shares boundary with Imo and Abia States as well as Oyigbo, Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre local government areas of Rivers State.

Opurum, who spoke at the 2019 Ogbakor Etche convention, held at Okehi, headquarters of Etche local government area, also decried the high level of selfishness among politicians from Etcheland.

Speaking at the convention, former Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Chief Allwell Onyesoh, lauded the leadership of Ogbakor Etche, the apex socio-cultural organization of Etche people for their achievements.

Onyesoh, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, however urged the leadership of the organization not to relent in their commitment towards the development of Etcheland.

Earlier in his address, President-General of Ogbakor Etche, Sir Machy Nwodim decried the lackadaisical attitude of politicians from Etcheland towards the organization.

Nwodim, who enumerated the various achievements recorded by the organization under his administration, listed some of the achievements to include; restoration of peace in some communities and partnering with security agencies in ensuring adequate security of lives and properties.

He said under his leadership, Ogbakor Etche attracted the attention of government to the developmental needs of Etche nation and attracted the interest of the Etche/America Foundation in the United States of America to award scholarship to deserving sons and daughters of Etcheland in tertiary institutions across the country.