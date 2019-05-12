SPORTS
Super Falcons Hammer Niger 15-0 In WAFU Cup
Nigeria’s Super Falcons yesterday defeated Niger Republic 15-0 at the ongoing WAFU Women’s Zone B Cup in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.
The first half recorded 9 goals with all the goals coming brilliantly from the Nigerian side at the at Parc des Sports.
At the restart of the second half, the Super Falcons added 6 goals to record their highest victory in 25 years.
After failing to clinch the title last year, the Super Falcons were able to record a winning start this time against the Burkina Babes, and will be hoping to finish the tournament strong by securing the cup.
Niger have now conceded 27 goals in just two matches.
The Falcons have now confirmed their place in the semi-final of the competition alongside Ghana, Ivory Coast and one of either Mali or Burkina Faso who play today.
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
Kidnapping: The New Wave Boko Haram
CBN Repositions MFBs To Aid SMEs
Let’s Revisit Uwais’ Report On Electoral Offenders
Sterling Bank Appoints 3 New Directors
