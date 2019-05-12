Two Die In C/River Cult Clash

Two persons have been reported dead following renewed cults clash which the lives of the victims from Axe men vs Klans confraternity in Calabar South LGA of Cross River State.

A source told our correspondent that problems started when disagreement ensued between the two rival groups on Saturday, leading to the murder of one of the victims by name Last Born around Ekpo Abasi by Mayne Avenue junction and its adjoining street of Abasi Edem with the identity of the second victim who was also killed along Abasi Edem in Calabar South LGA of the metropolis.

According to a source, Arit Bassey, ” As I was strolling down ward walking towards Maybe Avenue by Palm street in the early hours of Saturday night, suddenly I saw people running helter skelter towards the direction which I was heading to, shouting “Akpa ooh”, (meaning ” he is dead in efik language,) I had no option than to run for my dear life because of the sporadic shooting of guns.”

And suddenly the atmosphere became calm and people began to say that “it was good that he died, the guy son too do. No man is above karma” Even when some individuals made attempt to assist one of the victims who was left a pool of blood, unknown to them that he died instantaneously when he was shot by his killers.

The eye witness stressed that if not for the police patrol team who stopped to pick the body of the victim which was left in a pool of blood into the police van, the corps would have remain at the place of the attack as nobody was willing to pick the corps for fear of taking reprisal attack which might be unleased from members of the rival gang.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the dead of last born dead snowballed into a fracas which left another young man dead around Abasi Edem axis of Ekpo Abasi street also in Calabar south.

Those residing in the area claim that dead of the two young men was nothing but a reprisal attack by a rival cult group whose member by name “Change Life was killed in early march of 2019.

But the cross River State Security Adviser, Mr. Ani Esin while reacting to the incidence states that the government will not resting onbits oars to ensure that peace and stability thrived in the area stressing that government was out to decisively deal with those discovered by the law enforcement agents as being responsible for the unrest in the metropolis.

In his remarks, the police Public Relations Officer Police PPRO Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incidence states that police would so everything necessarily possible to ensure that peace reigns in the land.

Ugbo said “Four suspects have arrested with three locally made pistol recovered from them. WS are surprised that despite the warnings the people would not heed. “As an institution, we are going to ensure that all those who try to break the law of the land are made to face the music”