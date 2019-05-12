Volleyball: Nigeria Eye 2019 AAG Qualification In Abidjan

Head Coach of Nigeria Senior Volleyball Team, Japhet Nuhu has expressed his confident on the selected players to excel when they lock horns against their continental counterparts at the 2019 Men’s All Africa Games qualifiers in Abidjan.

The Zone 3 Men’s All Africa Games Qualifiers is scheduled to run from Friday 17th to Saturday 25th May 2019 the capital city of Côte d’Ivoire.

Nuhu who stated this during a training session in Kaduna opined that the players are in high spirit, adding that the team have intensified their level of preparation ahead of the qualifying series.

“I believe the set of players in camp for the All Africa Games Qualifiers will succeed. The pressure is high, some believe we cannot perform but we will prove doubters wrong” he said.

“The level of preparations is in top gear and the players are in high spirit”.

He further revealed that the country is about to witness a new generation of volleyball players adding that for a nation to succeed they have to invest in the younger generation.

“Anyone that has the young generation in mind means that he is building for the future. The present administration has a future for volleyball in Nigeria that is why we are ensuring we encourage the younger players.

“Most of the younger players will be representing Nigeria at the World Championships and of course they need exposure and working. That is why we feel they should be part of the All African Games qualifiers preparations” he concluded.