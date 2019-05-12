We Must Seek God’s Forgiveness To End Insecurity – Islamic Cleric

Sequel to the security challenges bedeviling the country, the Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society of Nigeria, NASFAT, Mohammed Maruf Mohammed Raji has called on Nigerians to sincerely seek forgiveness from God to bring an end to the insecurity.

He said the insecurity and other challenges confronting the country at present could be a pressure applied to Nigerians thinking from God to try the country.

The Islamic scholar who stated this while addressing newsmen during a Tafsir lecture in Kaduna at the weekend, urged government at all levels to as a matter of urgency work towards providing sustainable means of living for the teeming unemployed youth to make them self-sufficient.

” It is important to recognize the fact that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. So, by providing jobs for the youth will go a long way in curbing the ugly trend in the country”, he said.

While calling on government to redouble its efforts in addressing the issues of banditry, herdsmen among other vices, he encouraged Nigerians to have positive attitude towards the government and one another.

He identified sins as one of the factors responsible for the lingering killings, kidnappings and banditry in the country. “We need to seek forgiveness from God”, he emphasized.

Speaking on the morality of Islam, he says: “Islam encompasses the concept of righteousness and good character. The principle and fundamental purpose of Islamic morality is love; love for God and love for God’s creatures.

“Nigerians must also seek the face of God in prayers to end the insecurity and other social vices”.