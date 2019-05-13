NEWS
185 Adamawa Youths To Benefit From SDGs Empowerment In Photography
No fewer than 185 youths who graduated in photography of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Empowerment Initiative have been presented with starter packs.
The beneficiaries were presented with pack that contained a digital camera, generator, printer and printing paper to start a business.
Mr Usman Bukar Focal Person for the state, said the program is federal government commitment to address unemployment in the country.
He warmed beneficiaries again selling the items, adding that more would come from government.
Mr Idris Bawa, the North East Coordinator of SDG, said the photography programme was conducted to empower youth of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.
He urged beneficiaries to make maximum use of the opportunity as professional photographers to better their lives and their families.
Mr Attah Mustafa APC Stalwart in the state, urged beneficiaries to consider themselves lucky few that benefitted from the free package and to reciprocate same by utilizing the items property.
Mustpha explained that, judicious utilization of the items would eliminate poverty and create job opportunities for the youths.
Gov. Muhammadu Bindow represented by his Special Adviser on Job Creation and Poverty Alleviation, Alhaji Ayuba Audu, who listed numerous interventions under SDGs in the state, lamented the lukewarm attitudes of many youths in Adamawa to empowerment programmes.
He said about 50 per cent of 10, 700 youths that benefitted from the state government empowerment programmes and were given starter packs had sold the packs.
“Please, don’t emulate those selling their packs, use it with the training you acquire to be self-employed and better you lives.”
One of the beneficiaries, Mallam Abdullahi Musa, expressed their gratitude and assured that they would reciprocate the gesture by making use of the items.
