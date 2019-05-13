AAC Suspends Sowore, 9 Others For 6 Months

Citing anti-party activities,financial misappropriation and allowing inflow of foreign funds into the party,the African Action Congress ( AAC) suspended its chairman and presidential candidate in the February elections, Sowore Omoyele.

The party also suspended 9 others from the party which include the deputy national chairman, youth leader, deputy organising secretary amongs others.

Subsequently ,the party approved the appointment of Leonard Nzenwa as the new national chairman of the party.

Mazi Okwy Ibe, who read the resolution of the National Executive Committee in Abuja yesterday ,said the NEC invoked its powers under Article 52(k) of the constitution.

He said ” after a thorough appraisal of the state of our great party under the leadership of Sowore Omoyele,the Sahara Reporters publisher and his deliberate inability to convene or hold the constitutionally mandated quarterly meetings of the NEC.

“Other organs of the party despite the earlier resolutions of the members of NEC notifying him of same coupled with allegations of anti-party activities financial misappropriation,allowing inflow of foreign funds into the party and personally retaining same in contravention of section 225(3)(4) of the 1999 constitution ( as amended).

“Usurpation of functions of all organs of the party,absconding from duty,the NEC arising from an emergency meeting has taken the following decision in the interest of the party”

” Mr Sowore Omoyele is hereby suspended as the national chairman of the AAC for a period of 6 months beginning from 27 March,2019.

” The deputy national chairman ( headquarters) and the other 8 members of NEC whose allegations of anti-party activities financial misappropriation,allowing inflow of foreign funds into the party and personally retaining same in contravention of section 225(3)(4) of the 1999 constitution ( as amended) were established and found wanting are hereby suspended from office for 6 months beginning from March 27,2019.

The NEC unanimously resolved to refer allegations of anti-party activities and removal from office of the now suspended national chairman to the national convention which is the highest organ to decide his fate in line with the constitution of the party.

“It is also resolved that Leonard Nzenwa be and is hereby appointed to be acting National chairman of the party pending the election of a substantive national chairman or the convention reinstates the suspended national chairman.”

In his acceptance speech the new chairman,vowed to reform the party and protect the democratic values, ethos of the party.

According to him, since the party was inaugurated it has failed to hold meetings saying” millions have not been accounted for ,we have witnessed high level of impunity.

“The party became a one man business. From anti – party and tribalism there is nothing that the party did not suffer in the last 9 months.AAC will no longer be used for hachet jobs.By 2023 we will be forming the new government. No individual is greater or owns this party,”.