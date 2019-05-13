Bearish Performance Persists As Market Equities Down 1.25%W-o-W

The rout on the Nigerian equities market continued last week as bearish sentiments were observed across all trading sessions of the week as the market declined by 1.25 per cent.

As a result, most stocks listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) remained undervalued, trading near one-year lows. The overall market performance measure, All-Share Index lost by 364.19 points or 1.25 per cent Week-on-Week (W-o-W) to close at 28,847.81 points. Similarly, market capitalisation shed N137 billion W-o-W to close at N10.842 trillion.

Across sectors, performance was equally negative as all indices closed in the red W-o-W. The Oil & Gas index was the biggest loser, down 5.29 per cent due to losses in Seplat Petroleum Development and Japaul Oil & Maritime Services. The Banking index trailed with a weekly drop of 2.77 per cent as Zeith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) witnessed price depreciation. In the same vein, sell-offs in AXA Mansard Insurance, GoldLink Insurance, Dangote Cement and Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) dragged the Insurance and Industrial Goods indices 1.74 per cent and 0.36 per cent lower respectively. Also, the Consumer Goods index declined 0.23 per cent due to sell-offs in Nigerian Breweries and Dangote Sugar Refinery.

Market breadth closed negative with 18 gainers and 49 losers. Beta Glass led the gainers table by 23.13 per cent to close at N68.95, per share. Courteville Business Solutions followed with a gain of 13.64 per cent to close at 25 kobo, while NEM Insurance rose by 13.12 per cent to close at N2.50, per share. On the other side, Goldlink Insurance led the decliners table by 36.11 per cent to close at 23 kobo per share. Japaul Oil followed with a loss of 33.33 per cent to close at 26 kobo and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals declined by 25.37 per cent to close at 50 kobo, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 1.477 billion shares worth N10.876 billion in 20,740 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.470 billion shares valued at N15.498 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 18,092 deals.

Outlook for the week

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited expected “The local equities market to close marginally in green territory amid announcement of the re-appointment of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor by President Buhari and the readiness signalled by MTN Nigeria to list on the local bourse, given the registration of its 20 billion shares with Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Hence, we feel investors would take advantage of the low share prices to maximize their returns.”