The Coordinator of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Jalingo Local Government Area of Taraba, Mr Lawrence Tata, has expressed sadness over the endless killings among ethnic groups, herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Tata told newsmen on Monday in Jalingo that the Taraba State killings should be stopped forthwith for meaningful development to be fostered in the state.

He appealed to security agencies to redouble their efforts to end the violence, saying that incessant killings had destroyed the peace and unity the state was known for.

“The latest report we got is that trouble started when a Fulani man with his cattle entered the maize farm of a Kona man and the cattle ate off the crops.

“We gathered that the Kona man approached the Fulani man for compensation and then trouble started.

“This is so disheartening. We condemn this act in totality.

“It’s unacceptable and we are calling on the government to beef up security to stop these acts because some evil-minded individuals are already trying to turn the scenario into a religious crisis.

“The Jalingo local government chapter of CAN rejects the evil motive of individuals who intend to make it a religious crisis,” he said.

The coordinator also condemned the lingering dispute between Jukun and Tiv people in the Wukari Local Government Area of the state.

He described the situation as the handiwork of some desperate individuals out to disrupt the peace and progress of Taraba.