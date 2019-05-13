NEWS
Can Expresses Worry Over Taraba Killings
The Coordinator of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Jalingo Local Government Area of Taraba, Mr Lawrence Tata, has expressed sadness over the endless killings among ethnic groups, herdsmen and farmers in the state.
Tata told newsmen on Monday in Jalingo that the killings should be stopped forthwith for meaningful development to be fostered in the state.
He appealed to security agencies to redouble their efforts to end the violence, saying that incessant killings had destroyed the peace and unity the state was known for.
“The latest report we got is that trouble started when a Fulani man with his cattle entered the maize farm of a Kona man and the cattle ate off the crops.
“We gathered that the Kona man approached the Fulani man for compensation and then trouble started.
“This is so disheartening. We condemn this act in totality.
“It’s unacceptable and we are calling on the government to beef up security to stop these acts because some evil-minded individuals are already trying to turn the scenario into a religious crisis.
“The Jalingo local government chapter of CAN rejects the evil motive of individuals who intend to make it a religious crisis,” he said.
The coordinator also condemned the lingering dispute between Jukun and Tiv people in the Wukari Local Government Area of the state.
He described the situation as the handiwork of some desperate individuals out to disrupt the peace and progress of Taraba. (NAN)
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
Police Ban Use Of Motorcycles In Adamawa
FRSC Academy To Begin Award Of Degree Certificates — Oyeyemi
Senate Moves To Make LG Autonomy Mandatory
NSE: Market Capitalisation Opens Week With N6bn Loss
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Ardo Urges Sultan, Others To Reject Additional Kano Emirates
- NEWS24 hours ago
‘Fraud Allegations Against NIRSAL Boss Is Political, Misleading’
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
NNPC To Pay N534bn Debt To Federation Account
- NEWS14 hours ago
Group To Pressure NASS To Approve Tobacco Regulations
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘No Monies Missing, Stolen In CBN’
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Man City Edge Liverpool To EPL Title
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
PMB Tackling Insecurity Decisively, Says Presidency
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Governors’ Access To LG Funds