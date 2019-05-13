BUSINESS
Dickson Bemoans IOC’s Exploration Activities In Niger Delta
Bayelsa state governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has expressed dismay over the insensitivity of the multinational oil companies to the plight of the host communities in the Niger Delta region.
The governor disclosed this on Friday received while receiving the prestigious Green Wheel award presented to him by the Rotary International District 9141 in recognition of his contribution to the Environmental challenges as it affects the people of the region.
Dickson also urged the International Oil Companies and the federal government to operate in accordance with international best practices.
The presentation of the award was done by the District Governor Rotary International District 9141, Adeyemi Oladokun at the Government House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
The governor, who was represented by the commissioner for Environment of Bayelsa State, Ebipadei Apaingolo, condemned the multinational oil firms for brazenly destroying the Niger Delta environment without adherence to international best practices in their activities.
Dickson commended Rotary International for deeming it fit to recognise the activities of his administration with a highly prestigious award especially on issues relating to environment as it affects the people of the state.
The governor who reiterated his commitment in fighting environmental degradation, noted that the launch of Rise For Bayelsa Campaign was an initiative aimed at attracting global attention to the ravaging effects of oil spills, pollution and environmental degradation in the state.
The governor, therefore, sought the partnership of the Rotary International and other groups, locally and internationally in his quest to address the Environmental challenges confronting the people of Niger Delta region.
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
Police Ban Use Of Motorcycles In Adamawa
FRSC Academy To Begin Award Of Degree Certificates — Oyeyemi
Senate Moves To Make LG Autonomy Mandatory
NSE: Market Capitalisation Opens Week With N6bn Loss
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS13 hours ago
‘Fraud Allegations Against NIRSAL Boss Is Political, Misleading’
- METRO18 hours ago
NUJ To Reactivate Insurance Policy For Members
- COVER STORIES4 hours ago
NNPC To Pay N534bn Debt To Federation Account
- FOOTBALL13 hours ago
Man City Edge Liverpool To EPL Title
- NEWS4 hours ago
Group To Pressure NASS To Approve Tobacco Regulations
- HEALTH18 hours ago
NAFDAC Seals 20 Medicine Stores Over Alleged Sale Of Fake Drugs
- COVER STORIES4 hours ago
‘No Monies Missing, Stolen In CBN’
- EDITORIAL4 hours ago
Governors’ Access To LG Funds