Dickson Bemoans IOC’s Exploration Activities In Niger Delta

Bayelsa state governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has expressed dismay over the insensitivity of the multinational oil companies to the plight of the host communities in the Niger Delta region.

The governor disclosed this on Friday received while receiving the prestigious Green Wheel award presented to him by the Rotary International District 9141 in recognition of his contribution to the Environmental challenges as it affects the people of the region.

Dickson also urged the International Oil Companies and the federal government to operate in accordance with international best practices.

The presentation of the award was done by the District Governor Rotary International District 9141, Adeyemi Oladokun at the Government House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The governor, who was represented by the commissioner for Environment of Bayelsa State, Ebipadei Apaingolo, condemned the multinational oil firms for brazenly destroying the Niger Delta environment without adherence to international best practices in their activities.

Dickson commended Rotary International for deeming it fit to recognise the activities of his administration with a highly prestigious award especially on issues relating to environment as it affects the people of the state.

The governor who reiterated his commitment in fighting environmental degradation, noted that the launch of Rise For Bayelsa Campaign was an initiative aimed at attracting global attention to the ravaging effects of oil spills, pollution and environmental degradation in the state.

The governor, therefore, sought the partnership of the Rotary International and other groups, locally and internationally in his quest to address the Environmental challenges confronting the people of Niger Delta region.