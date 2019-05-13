Gombe Governor-Elect Inaugurates Swearing In Committee

The Gombe state governor-elect, Inuwa Yahaya, has inaugurated a 30-member high powered Committee to oversee preparations for the May 29 handing over ceremony under the chairmanship of a former Deputy Governor of the State, Senator Joshua Lidani.

Inaugurating the committee on Saturday in Gombe, Alh Yahaya said their terms of reference was to ensure the smooth conduct of the swearing-in ceremony on May 29.

He called on the members of the committee to liaise with the committee constituted by the outgoing Dankwambo administration for a successful handing over and swearing-in.

Alhaji Abubakar Habu Muazu, one of the front line aspirants to the Governorship seat is to serve as Deputy Chairman, while Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri, former National Youth leader, All Progressives Congress (APC) will serve as the Committee secretary.

Other members of the Committee include former Deputy Governor of the State, John Lazarus Yoriyo, the State APC Chairman, Mr. Amangal Nite, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mai Lantarki, Hon. Aishatu Jibir Dukku and Alhaji Danjuma Babayo Kwadon.

Others are Alhaji Sunusi Ataka, Mrs. Naomi J.J Awak, Mrs. Vasty Saleh, Alhaji Abubakar Adamu, AVM Shehu Adamu, Alhaji Abubakar Kari and Mr. Julius Ishaya, among others.

Similarly, the Governor-elect also inaugurated sub-committees for the swearing-in to include, Protocol, Venue and Entertainment to be chaired by Hon. Aishatu Jibir Dukku, and Alhaji Safiyanu Faruk Secretary; Transport and Logistics with Hon. Sadiq Ibrahim Kurba as Chairman while Abubakar August will serve as Secretary.

The Security Sub-committee has AVM. Shehu Adamu as the Chairman while Yusuf Danbayo is expected to serve as its Secretary.

Alhaji Abdul Musa Gombe chairs the Publicity sub-committee, while Isma’ila Uba Misilli is to serve as Secretary. The Medical sub-committee has Dr. Habu Dahiru as its Chairman and Benjamin Dikko to serve as Secretary.

In his response, Mr Lidani thanked the governor-elect for finding them worthy to serve the state in that capacity.

He assured the governor-elect of their readiness to work assiduously to ensure the success of the assignment given to them.