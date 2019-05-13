IGP Appoints ACP Basiran As New Head Of Complain Response Unit

The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Adamu, has appointed ACP Markus Ishaku Basiran to head the Complaints Response Unit (CRU) of the Force.

Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement, said “ACP Basiran takes over from ACP Abayomi Shogunle who has been redeployed as Area Commander Nkalangi, Ebonyi State. The new head of the CRU resumed duty fully on 13th May, 2019.”

Prior to his appointment, ACP Basiran has held different positions within the Force, some of which include; Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 12 Bauchi, Unit Commander in the Police Mobile Force (PMF) in Abuja and Bayelsa, O/C Research and Planning, Peacekeeping Office, FHQ Abuja, O/C Zonal Intelligence Bureau, Lokoja, Area Commander, Nkalagu, Ebonyi State.

ACP Markus, who has attended Policy, Strategy and Leadership Course at Kuru Jos and Tactical Intelligence Command & Management Course in Enugu is a graduate of Sociology from Ahmadu Bello University and holds an M.Sc in Crime Management and Prevention from Bayero University, Kano.

ACP Markus is expected to use his wide field experience in refocusing the CRU on its core mandate of running a community oriented Complaint Management System using multi-platform reporting mechanism through which citizens’ complaints, concerns and queries touching on professional Police misconducts as well as malfeasance by members of the public can be reported and addressed in real-time via a 27/7 Call Centre at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu,NPM,mni urges all members of the Public to give the new CRU Boss their full support, cooperation and all relevant information needed to effectively discharge his duty.

Meanwhile, the Complaints Response Unit (CRU) can be reached through the following:

Calls: 08057000001, 08057000002

SMS: 08057000003

Whatsapp: 08057000003

BBM Pin: 58A2B5DE

Twitter: @PoliceNG_CRU

Facebook: facebook.com/PolicePCRRU

Email: complaint@npf.gov.ng or policepcrru@gmail.com