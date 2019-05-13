Kogi, Bayelsa Guber: APC Cautions On Fake News Ahead Of Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied making any statement concerning the upcoming Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections even as it promised to provide a level playing field for all aspirants.

The party further cautioned its members, supporters and the general public on what it described as the “fake news” gaining traction especially on the social media space.

In a statement signed by the party’s national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, the party promised to abide by every rules at every stage of the primaries.

“We had initially ignored the fake statements but it has become necessary to debunk the several fake quotes, which are increasingly gaining traction, particularly many of such statements being ascribed to the Party and the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“It should be noted that neither the party nor the National Chairman has made any statement at any forum regarding these elections. The numerous quotes being ascribed to the party and the National Chairman are mere fabrications intended for mischief.

“APC has demonstrated absolute fidelity to the best democratic practices in the manners the party has conducted its affairs so far. As a progressive party, we are focused on even doing better as we look forward to the commencement of a new 4-year tenure.

“In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision for our country and APC’s continued effort towards deepening participatory democracy, the National Working Committee (NWC) will abide by the rules at every stage of the process of primary elections. Consequently, the party will provide a level playing field to all aspirants.

“Relevant information and the official party guidelines for the respective elections will be released by the party through official channels in due course. Hence, the Party strongly advice that the fake news and quotes be ignored.