NEWS
Labour Union Urges Prioritisation Of Workers’ Welfare
The United Labour Congress (ULC), Kogi State Chapter, has appealed to the State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to give priority attention to workers’ welfare and clear salary backlog.
The Chairman, Kogi State Chapter, ULC, Comrade Simeon Opaluwa, who made the call at an interactive session with members of the Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalists (NGIJ), said civil servants are not happy due to inability of the state government to clear outstanding salaries and pensions.
He added that, the ugly situation is having adverse effect on the state economy.
The Labour leader, however, admitted that the governor has eliminated many ghost workers from its payroll through the screening exercise.
He also commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for what he termed ‘an impressive performance in health, security, road construction as well as revival of cultural activities, especially in Igalaland.’
Opaluwa called on Governor Bello to sustain his administration’s gains in area of security so as to avoid the return of thuggery, hooliganism, kidnapping, among others.
The NGIJ Media Tour of Kogi State continues as the investigators met with state government officials led by Governor Yahaya Bello who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folasade Ayoade.
