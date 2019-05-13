Man Wins Lottery From ‘Numbers He Dreamt’

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he had dreamt the numbers one night and had been playing them ever since.

He said: “I checked my ticket online and discovered the news. I thought one day I would see them all there. I haven’t given up on them!”

The winner said the numbers had won him other prizes in previous years.

He added: “They’re certainly my lucky numbers so I’ll keep playing them.”The winning ticket was purchased from East Devonport Newsagency in Tasmania.

It’s not the first time a winner has claimed to have seen the lucky numbers in a dream.

Earlier this month a woman in the US won $101,600

(BBC)