MAP: Turbo Energy To Meter 280,000 Electricity Consumers In Niger State

Electricity consumers in Niger State has been assured easy access to meters as the license operators of the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) initiative of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) kick-off in the state at the weekend.

The licensee, Turbo Energy Limited gave the assurance while launching of the MAP programme in collaboration with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) at IBB Mail, in Minna on Friday.

A total of 280,000 households and corporate organization will benefit from the phase of the metering project which is designed to eliminate the hitherto prevalent and controversial estimated billings in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Speaking at the launch ceremony, managing director, Turbo Energy, Engr. Daniel Obemure, said the company has partnered with one of the best and largest manufacturer of meters globally in order to provide guarantee meters to electricity consumers in the state.

“Niger state is strategically placed in the power industry and in recognition of this unique position, we have chosen one of the best meters for the state. Our meters are reliable and guarantees 99.9 per cent reading/billing accuracy,” he said.

He also assure their customers quality service delivery saying, “our commitment to deliver quick, qualitative and efficient service. We hope you will cooperate and give us maximum support.”

In his remark, Niger State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, who commended NERC for the introduction of MAP said the provision of meters to electricity consumers in the state will resolve the crisis between consumers and AEDC over issues of estimated billings.

The deputy governor who was represented by the permanent secretary, ministry of works, Engr. Abubarkar Sadiq, charged electricity consumers in the state to take advantage of the situation to purchase per paid meters in order to avoid estimated billings.

He then charged AEDC to supply stable electricity to the state.

“Now that pre paid meters are available it is now left for AEDC to supply sufficient electricity to their customers in the state,”he said.

In his welcome address, the managing director, AEDC, Engr.Enest Mupwaya, said the introduction of MAP by NERC is a viable and bold efforts aimed at closing the metering gap that exist in the industry.

Mupwaya who was represented by AEDC Minna Office manager, Engr. Usman Maku Usman, said the provision of meters improves customers relations, transparency in electricity transactions, improves cash flows, and contributes to reduction in both commercial and collection loss.

“The improved collection efficiencies can improve the sector viability, reduce the need for high tariffs in the medium to long-term, while freeing resources for continuous expansions of electricity service and quality improvement,” he said.

He applauded NERC for the introduction of MAP as an intervention saying it is an important milestone towards closing the metering gap in the industry.

According to him, three vendors, namely MOJAEC, TURBO Energy,and MERON Consortium were approved NERC to provide meters for AEDC customers, adding that TURBO energy will operate in Niger state with an estimated customer target of 280,000.

He however stated that the target is expected to increase with new connections, but assured that as this happens the vendors will take them along to achieve 100 per cent metering.

The project is expected to last for a period of 36 months and customers will have to pay N36,991.50 and N67,055.85 for a single or three phase meter respectively. The amount is in accordance with NERC’s regulations on MAP implementation guidelines.