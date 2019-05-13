‘Moral-Based Education Will Help Curb Corruption’

A group operating under the aegis of Stinrence Educational Ventures (SEV) has stressed the need to introduced moral-base education for Nigerian students and the African child, saying it would help to solve problem of corruption rocking the continent.

Speaking at elites conference tagged, “Foundation Formation” held in Lagos, the founder, Stinrence Educational Ventures, Dr. Folashade Umukoro explained that the theme of the event captures the need to start teaching and imparting students with requisite moral-based practices from the grassroots of the educational sector.

She said a student without good morals can’t be successful and could add to the growing rate of corruption in the country.

“We have come to realize that every African child must have education with a moral-base in order to become successful students which will, in turn, achieve a corruption free nation,” Umukoro said.

In an address on emotional intelligence amongst teenagers, Child Safety Advocate and Emotional Intelligence Specialist, Bukola Lameed revealed that seven per cent of effective communication is verbal while the remaining is body physiology and tonality.

Lameed revealed that emotional intelligence is about mental health and the embodiment of emotions.

She said, “Students need to understand how people react, why they behave the way they do, why they should show empathy instead of sympathy that is the gospel of emotional intelligence.’’