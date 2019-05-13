NEWS
NGO Reaffirms Commitment To Promoting Peace, Cultural Heritage
An Abuja-based non governmental organisation (NGO)African- Carribean Heritage Alliance(ACHA) has reaffirmed it’s commitment to connecting Africans in diaspora to their homelands to foster peace and promote cultural heritage, business and economic stability.
The founder of the NGO, Mrs Okama Ekpe Brooke ,speaking recently on her collaboration with a modelling agency Hopez Tude Rizon on the occasion of African Fashion for Peace(AFFP)show, explained that her links with the agency was mainly to promote peaceful coexistence for the purpose of development.
According to her, the visions of both organizations are in alignment towards fostering harmony to correct impressions of people about Nigeria and Africa in general and to encourage business,improve education and sports among Africans.
She continued :”The visions of both organizations align and we are using our platforms to promote peace, if we do not co-exist we will not be able to live in harmony or bring the country out of its security challenges”.
Earlier organizer of the show, Hopez Offer, reiterated that the idea behind AFFP was birthed in the wake of terrorist attacks in Nigeria which led to the loss of many lives.
She added that collaboration of both organizations was to further intensify advocacy in conflict areas in Africa through fashion by creating awareness and enhancing sustainability for peace in the African continent.
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
Police Ban Use Of Motorcycles In Adamawa
FRSC Academy To Begin Award Of Degree Certificates — Oyeyemi
Senate Moves To Make LG Autonomy Mandatory
NSE: Market Capitalisation Opens Week With N6bn Loss
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
Ardo Urges Sultan, Others To Reject Additional Kano Emirates
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
NNPC To Pay N534bn Debt To Federation Account
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
‘No Monies Missing, Stolen In CBN’
- NEWS17 hours ago
Group To Pressure NASS To Approve Tobacco Regulations
- EDITORIAL17 hours ago
Governors’ Access To LG Funds
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
PMB Tackling Insecurity Decisively, Says Presidency
- FEATURES15 hours ago
X-raying Rivers’ Joint Committee On Election Violence
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Africa Anti-graft Heads Seek Repatriation Of Stolen Assets