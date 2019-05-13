NGO Reaffirms Commitment To Promoting Peace, Cultural Heritage

An Abuja-based non governmental organisation (NGO)African- Carribean Heritage Alliance(ACHA) has reaffirmed it’s commitment to connecting Africans in diaspora to their homelands to foster peace and promote cultural heritage, business and economic stability.

The founder of the NGO, Mrs Okama Ekpe Brooke ,speaking recently on her collaboration with a modelling agency Hopez Tude Rizon on the occasion of African Fashion for Peace(AFFP)show, explained that her links with the agency was mainly to promote peaceful coexistence for the purpose of development.

According to her, the visions of both organizations are in alignment towards fostering harmony to correct impressions of people about Nigeria and Africa in general and to encourage business,improve education and sports among Africans.

She continued :”The visions of both organizations align and we are using our platforms to promote peace, if we do not co-exist we will not be able to live in harmony or bring the country out of its security challenges”.

Earlier organizer of the show, Hopez Offer, reiterated that the idea behind AFFP was birthed in the wake of terrorist attacks in Nigeria which led to the loss of many lives.

She added that collaboration of both organizations was to further intensify advocacy in conflict areas in Africa through fashion by creating awareness and enhancing sustainability for peace in the African continent.