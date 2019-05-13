Nigerian Navy Set To Establish Warrant Officer’s Academy

The Chief Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has disclosed that Nigerian Navy is set to establish an Academy for Warrant Officers within the Nigerian Navy.

He made known to Journalist at the closing event of the second Nigerian Navy Warrant Officers Convention, themed: Responsive Warrant Officers’ Leadership and Operational efficiency in the Nigerian Navy” held at Nigerian Navy Ship Quorra, Lagos.

Ibas stated, “the challenges we have now was the need for us to look at possibility of establishing a Warrant Officer’s Academy within Nigerian Navy because it will help to reinforce some things we have discussed here in a more formal settings of a training environment, which we will look at closely.

“Of course we can start one because we already have one in Nigeria Army so that we can leverage on that we take more Personnel of this category for more training.

“Nigerian Navy has done enough to ensure that Warrant Officers played their roles. One of the things we have done was to encourage them to begins to imbibe and bring out things we have taught them to impact affirmatively into the junior ones and doing this Nigerian Navy will perform more.

“We have discussed it, of course there is going to be cost consideration, location and all that, They have started the processing and we are going to be more affirmative on that”.

The Naval Chief of Staff, who was represented by the Nigerian Navy Chief of Policy and Plans (NNCPP) Rear Admiral Ibe Enwo, said, “Our focus for is to bring the warrant Officers together and to bring out what was already in them, to better take the ownership and also to put them in the Leadership structure of Nigerian Navy.