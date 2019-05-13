Ogun Lauds Coca-Cola Foundation

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has lauded Coca-Cola Nigeria, through its Foundation, for providing facilities aimed at upgrading critical infrastructural in the state’s education sector.

Coca Cola, in partnership with the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), recently inaugurated a block of five (5) classrooms, ten (10) units of sanitation facilities, playground and a library complex at the First Baptist Primary School, Ijaye Oja-Ale, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The project is part of the Coca-Cola Foundation/UNDP New World Programme in collaboration with Ogun State Government and Youth Empowerment Foundation (YEF) aimed at upgrading critical infrastructural in the school, which was established in 1910 as a missionary school adopted by the First Baptist Church before becoming a publicly owned primary school in the 1970s.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the project held at the school premises in Abeokuta on Friday, May 10, 2019, the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Aikulola Olu Ola, expressed the appreciation of the state government and the people of the state, explaining that the project would go a long way in improving the quality of education offered to the pupils of the school while also impacting the community positively.

remarks, the managing director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Mr. Bhupendra Suri who was represented by the Public Affairs & Communications Manager, Amaka Onyemelukwe reiterated the company’s commitment saying, “Each decision our company makes is a chance for us to do the right thing. We are relentlessly self-aware of our role in the world and the impact we can have. That is why we are investing to help care for the people and communities we deepen on to succeed.

Onyemelukwe further stated that “The Coca-Cola Foundation since its inception in 1984, has given back nearly $1 billion to help strengthen local communities worldwide.

Delivering the project’s overview, the project manager who is also the Public Policy Analyst, Coca-Cola West Africa Business Unit, Mr. Emeka Mba explained that the project is part of the 4th Generation Programme by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Global Water challenge implemented by Youth empowerment Foundation to support the SDGs on Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Education.

Speaking on behalf of the Ijaiye Oja-Ale community, the Balogun of Ijaiye and Aare of Egbaland, High Chief Ganiyu Alemo Babayeju thanked Coca-Cola Nigeria for the kind gesture.