Oil Price Fall Reduces FAAC Disbursement In Q1 To N1.9Trn – NEITI

The amount of funds disbursed by the Federation Allocation Account Committee (FAAC) in the first quarter of 2019 declined by 0.45 per cent to N1.929 trillion from the N1.938trilion disbursed for the same period in 2018, said the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

However, the transparency advocacy agency has attributed the decline in shareable funds to the fall in the price of crude oil in the international market during the period, stressing that it affected government’s earnings.

According to the Quarterly Review publication of NEITI made available release to the media in Abuja on Sunday, Total FAAC disbursements in Q1 2019, ended the recent trend of over N2 trillion disbursements which lasted for three consecutive quarters of Q2 to Q4 2018.

A breakdown of the disbursements showed that the federal government received N803.18billion in the first quarter of this year. This was 1.18 per cent lower than the N812.8billion the federal government received in the same period in 2018 and 46.2 per cent higher than the N549.1 billion disbursed in the corresponding quarters of 2017.

The report further revealed that the 36 states shared N675.2billion in the first quarter of this year, representing 1.19 per cent decline on the N683.4 billion disbursed to the states in Q1 2018 but 48 per cent higher than the N456billion disbursed in Q1 2017.

It also showed that only the N398.44 billion disbursed to local governments in Q1 2019 was higher by 1.28 per cent when compared to N393.4 billion disbursed in the first quarter of 2018, and 47.8 per cent higher than the amount disbursed to them in Q1 2017.

Identifying the fall in oil prices for the decline, the NEITI review said, “Oil prices experienced a downward spiral from November 2018. Oil prices were above $80 per barrel in October 2018 but by December 2018 they had dropped to $57 per barrel. Average oil price for the first quarter of 2019 was $63.17 per barrel. Average oil price for year 2018 was $71.06 per barrel. Thus, oil prices have been considerably lower in the first three months of 2019 than they were in 2018.”

The last issue of the NEITI Quarterly Review had projected continued increase in disbursements for 2019 based on the expectation that oil prices and oil production would continue to rise.

Another striking disclosure in the NEITI Quarterly Review is that this year’s budget as already presented by 35 states cannot be adequately funded even by combined net FAAC disbursements to each state in 2017 and 2018. In addition, the NEITI Review also noted that total state revenues (FAAC and Internally Generated Revenue) in 2017 and 2018 cannot fund 2019 budgets of 28 states.

According to the NEITI publication, “There is no state whose net FAAC disbursements in either 2017 or 2018 can adequately finance their budgets for 2019, net disbursements to states in 2017 as a percentage of the 2019 budgets ranged between 2.25 per cent (Cross River) and 43.1 per cent (Yobe).

“Also, net disbursements to states in 2018 as a percentage of the 2019 budgets ranged between 3.54 per cent (Cross River) and 57.7 per cent (Yobe). Thus, clearly, no state can finance its 2019 budgets solely based on FAAC disbursements.”

The gap in the ability of FAAC disbursements to finance state budgets has made it inevitable for most of the states to rely more on borrowing as against the urgency of embarking on creative measures to improve internally generated revenues (IGR). NEITI Quarterly Review listed only three states as positive examples in IGR. The states are Lagos, Rivers and Ogun States.

Similarly, the NEITI publication identified Yobe as the only state that can fund its 2019 budgets from combined FAAC allocations for 2017 and 2018. It also listed Enugu, Kaduna, Delta, Yobe, Lagos, Kano, Nasarawa, and Rivers among the states that can fund their budgets from their combined revenue for 2017 and 2018. It however, observed that these eight states were just in slightly better position than others in terms of capacity to fund their budgets.

On the share of the FAAC disbursements by each of the 36 states, the NEITI Quarterly Review observed wide disparities. For instance, Delta State received the highest allocation of N55.19billion, while Osun State received N5.11billion, indicating 980 per cent difference.