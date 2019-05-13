Osinbajo To Open 2019 IT Professionals’ Assembly – CPN

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo will open the 2019 Information Technology (IT) Professionals’ Assembly scheduled for June 26 to June 27, 2019 at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

This was disclosed during the second edition of the CPN Media Executive Forum in Lagos to highlight the importance of professionalism in the Information Technology (IT) in Nigeria.

The event hosted by the Computer Professional Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) is to provide a national medium for the discussion of emerging issues in IT and generate recommendations and decisions that would impart positively on the industry and the nation.

Speaking at the forum, the Vice President, CPN, Mr. Kole Jagun explained that the Prof. Yemi Osibanjo will give remarks on federal government’s pro-digital policies with a theme and focus on “Digital Infrastructure: Defining the Next Step.”

He said that IT is the fulcrum of any thriving economy which cannot be ignored by the players in that economy, as such the need to create the foundation necessary for a digital economy is of paramount.

According to him, “Digital knowledge and skills have become the global currency of the 21st century economies. In this digital economy, there is no central bank that prints the currency. The thing that keeps you moving is knowledge. We therefore need as a nation to create wealth and sustain our prosperity through digital infrastructures by giving more people the knowledge and skills to compete, collaborate and connect in a way that drives our country forward.”

The IT Professionals Assembly is a mandatory annual gathering of IT professionals as stipulated by the Act 49 of 1993 establishing the CPN, which brings together IT professionals to discuss emerging issues and matters of concern to the IT profession and the nation at large.

Fielding questions from newsmen, on enquiry on the seeming apathy of IT professionals towards membership of CPN, the President, CPN, Prof. Charles Uwadia opined that the law is clear on the matter, and that some are simply unaware of this legislation.

He said, “The law says information technology is a profession, a very critical profession. It’s not something which anybody should participate in. Whoever is not a professional could actually create some damages to the society.