Osun Plans Summit To Reposition Economy

The Osun State government said it has concluded plans to hold a summit next month to reposition its economy and showcase its huge potential to local and foreign investors.

In his inauguration speech on November 27, 2018, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, while revealing his plans for the economic summit, said, “The multi-stage, multi- stakeholder summit will dissect and recommend strategies which will drive meaningful youth employment, enhance food security, agricultural development, activate mining prospects and boost tourism potentials of this state.”

He added, “We will showcase Osun as a strategic location for industrialisation. We are convinced that the peaceful atmosphere, a welcoming people, low crime rate, communal peace and the relative stability of electricity supply, will attract local and foreign investors.”

A statement on Sunday by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Adeniyi Adesina, quoted the chief of staff to the governor Dr. Charles Diji Akinola, as saying that the three-day economic and investment summit would hold between June 25 and 27 in Osogbo, the state capital. It would be declared open by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.”

The statement added that Governor Oyetola “is committed to putting the state of Osun on the path of economic growth and prosperity,” adding that the objectives of the summit include sharing with critical stakeholders the economic roadmap of the Oyetola administration and to showcase investment opportunities in the State to investors.

“Besides, it will focus on seven key potential growth sectors which include: agriculture, mining, ICT and innovation, culture, tourism and creative economy, youths and jobs through light manufacturing, infrastructure development, and industry, commerce.

“Renowned speakers, panelists, special guests in public and private sectors and other participants who fall within the summit focus sectors will participate.”