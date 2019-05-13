PAL Pension Harps On Acquisitions Of Entrepreneurship Skills

Nigerians youths have been charged to focus on the acquisition of finance and entrepreneurship skills as a recipe for self actualisation and economic development.

The call came from Pensions Alliance Limited otherwise known as PAL Pension. The group noted that the gap in financial literacy and employability skills in Nigeria must be bridged to improve standard of living in the country.

Speaking at the launch of ‘NEXTU’ in University of Abuja, Head, Brand Management and Corporate Communications, Sunmisola Mark-Okoma, said the organisation has trained over 20, 000 young Nigerians on key skills in finance, entrepreneurship, entertainment and others.

She said, “A lot of people work, make money but at the end of the day they don’t have anything to show for it. You need set of skills to make money and another to make the money work for you.”

Mark-Okoma insisted that Nigerians need to improve on skills that would not only address the gap but offer real life experience in career, finance, entrepreneurship and entertainment.

She said getting a job may not address some of the challenges the workforce face in the country, unless people were prepared for the eventualities.

“PALPensions is always interested in ways to impact the society positively. This is why we started the NextU project: a project that aims at guiding young people through career choices and financial literacy. Basically, we are telling them that PAL Pensions would provide them with the support they need to become whom they want to become. University of Abuja is the second of three schools we would be adding to the Network this year,”she added.

According to her, the organisation was expanding the NextU platform to include ‘The NEXTU Academy’, which would combine theoretical business & graduate school training with Practical workplace skills to raise workforce-ready graduates.

With the event, University of Abuja would join University of Lagos, University of Benin, University of Port Harcourt, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ahmadu Bello University and University of Nigeria which are already on the network.