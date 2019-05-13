PAL Pension Harps On Acquisitions Of Financial, Entrepreneurship Skills

Nigerians youths has been charged to focus on the acquisition of finance and entrepreneurship skills as a recipe for self actualization and economic development.

The call came from Pensions Alliance Limited otherwise known as PAL Pension, the group noted that the gap in financial literacy and employability skills in Nigeria must be bridged to improve standard of living in the country.

Speaking at the launch of ‘NEXTU’ in University of Abuja, Head, Brand Management and Corporate Communications, Sunmisola Mark-Okoma said the organization has trained over 20, 000 young Nigerians on key skills in finance, entrepreneurship, entertainment and others.

She said: “A lot of people work, make money but at the end of the day they don’t have anything to show for it. You need set of skills to make money and another to make the money work for you.

Mark-Okoma insisted that Nigerians need to improve on skills that would not only address the gap but offer real life experience in career, finance, entrepreneurship and entertainment.

She said getting a job may not address some of the challenges the workforce face in the country, unless people are prepared for the eventualities.

“PALPensions is always interested in ways to impact the society positively. This is why we started the NextU project: a project that aims at guiding young people through career choices and financial literacy. Basically, we are telling them that PAL Pensions would provide them with the support they need to become whom they want to become. University of Abuja is the second of three schools we would be adding to the Network this year.”

According to her, the organisation is expanding the NextU platform to include ‘The NEXTU Academy’, which would combine theoretical business & graduate school training with Practical workplace skills to raise workforce ready graduates.

With the event, University of Abuja would join University of Lagos, University of Benin, University of Port Harcourt, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ahmadu Bello University and University of Nigeria who are already on the network.

While speakers such as Vincent Egbe, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Tomi Balogun and Mark Essien were the frontline speakers that mentored the students at the event, the panellists who came from various backgrounds representing; financial literacy, investment, employability, career growth, entrepreneurship and tech and art and creativity and new media; gave the students’ tips on how to be successful in their career and business, manage funds and invest wisely with small funds.