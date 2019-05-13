Reps Quizzes Rivers CP, Army GOC Over 2019 Election Killings

The House Of joint Committee on Army, Human Rights, Justice and Police Affairs yesterday quizzed the Rivers State commissioner of police, CP Usman Alhasan Belel and the GOC 6 Division Port Harcourt Major General Jamil Sarham over extrajudicial killings that occurred during the general elections in the state.

Specifically, the joint committee is investigating the gruesome murder of Dr. Ferry Gberegbe, a lecturer with the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori and Mrs Ibisaki Amachree and other unarmed civilians by men of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and the Nigerian Army in Rivers State in the wake of the 2019 General Election.

Also, the committee is seeking explanations to cases of intimidation, harassment, torture and shooting of innocent unarmed voters, as well as viral video clips in circulation on cases of the killings in Rivers State.

Yesterday, the indicted Commissioner of police and Army GOC appeared before the committees to proffer answers to the murder allegations leveled against the police and Army personnel that were deployed to the state during the elections period.

The committee Chairman, Hon Rimande Shawulu Kwenwu (PDP, Taraba) while declaring the session open, explained that the investigation became neccessary to ascertain the culprits behind the gruesome killings during the general elections in Rivers state.

While the police commissioner, during his appearance, denied that policemen were not involved in the murder cases, the GOC equally insisted the Army should not be in anyway linked to the killings because it was unleashed by ‘fake soldiers.’

Answering questions from the lawmakers, GOC Sarham stated that the Army personnel were only detailed to Rivers to assist the police maintain law and order, but not to make arrest, detain or kill unarmed civilians.

Sarham who denied Army personnel did not kill, however, alleged that it was the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike who had led an over 40 truck-load of thugs to attack the collation center in the state.

On his part, CP Alhassan equally maintained that the police were not involved in the killings and that it does not know the cause of deaths.

The committee however adjourned till another date to enable the lawmakers review the report of the investigations and to arrive at more facts in the matter.