Reps To Probe Procurement Under Former PenCom DG

The House of Representatives is set to probe the procurement done by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) from October 2014 to March 2017 during the administration of the previous director-general of the Commission, Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu.

The House said the probe is in pursuance of the powers conferred on it by Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 which entitles the National Assembly to conduct investigations on any matter with respect to which it has power to make laws and to investigate the conduct of any Ministry, Department and Agency in disbursements and administrations of monies appropriated.

To this end, the House of Representatives through its Committee on Public Procurement is conducting an investigation into alleged breach of the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007 by the commission between October 2014 and March 2017.

Hence, the House will hold a public hearing in respect of the investigation and has listed procurements conducted by PenCom for the above duration with concerned companies for the public hearing.

The former DG has been invited to submit a Memorandum and appear in person at the investigative public hearing scheduled for 14th May, 2019 at the National Assembly Complex.