SEC Seeks To Reduce Cost Of AGM

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking to create a sub rule to regulate the conduct of Annual General Meetings (AGMs) of quoted companies in Nigeria. The Commission says the aim is to ensure that investors get more value for their investments and thereby positively impact on their earnings per share.

This among others is contained in a draft Exposure of Sundry Amendments to the Rules and Regulations published by the SEC. The sundry amendments are: Proposed amendment to Rule 42 (2)- Half-Yearly Returns, Proposed amendment to Rule 67(2)- Individual Sub-broker and Proposed amendment to Part N Rule 602 – Miscellaneous Rules

Proposed amendment to Part N Rule 602 – Miscellaneous Rules seeks to create a Sub-rule 4 and 5 pertaining to organisation and conduct of annual general meetings. The new sub-rule specifically seeks to reduce the cost of organizing shareholder meetings, by making illegal the distribution of gifts to shareholders, observers and any other persons at annual and extraordinary general meetings.

Should the rule be agreed on, “public companies shall not convene any meeting with select group(s) of shareholders prior to an Annual General Meeting/Extraordinary General Meeting.”

Justifying the proposed rules, the SEC observed: “that some companies arrange meetings with select groups of shareholders ahead of general meetings to discuss proposed resolutions and agree on strategies which are often detrimental to the interest of other shareholders.”

Companies that violate these provisions, the SEC warned, “shall be liable to a penalty of not less than N10m.”

The SEC in the Draft, lamented the huge amount spent by such public companies on corporate gifts at AGMs/EGMs, which greatly impact their profitability. It argued that at a time when few companies are making reasonable profits and even fewer can afford to pay dividends, the latest move would positively impact on earnings per share of many if the amount “budgeted for gifts at AGMs/EGMs can be reserved for other relevant operational or administrative expenses.”