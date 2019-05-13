NEWS
Troops Rescue 29 Women, 25 Children In Borno
Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 54 Boko Haram kidnapped persons in Borno, including 29 women and 25 children.
In a statement, Col. Sagir Musa, the Acting Director Army Public Relations, said the victims were freed after troops cleared Ma’allasuwa and Yaa-Munye villages in the state.
Musa explained that the terrorists fled from the troops’ onslaught and abandoned their victims.
He also said that troops on clearance operation in Damasak general area of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno, destroyed two Boko Haram logistics vehicles and make shift camp.
In another development, Musa disclosed that a Mobile policeman, Sgt. Markus John, with number PNo 383106 was arrested at Njimtilo check point along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, while on transit to Lagos.
He said that at the time of arrest, John was in possession of two magazines, 146 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and one round of anti aircraft gun concealed in his bag.
On May 10, Musa said the army in conjunction with the police, arrested Pte Paul Ojochegbe (14NA7113208) and Lance Cpl. Oko Eke (12NA672586), also at the Njimtilo check point. He alleged that they were in possession of one disassembled AK 47 Rifle.
Musa restated the army’s appeal to the public to continue to provide useful information about suspicious movement of terrorists and criminals.
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
Police Ban Use Of Motorcycles In Adamawa
FRSC Academy To Begin Award Of Degree Certificates — Oyeyemi
Senate Moves To Make LG Autonomy Mandatory
NSE: Market Capitalisation Opens Week With N6bn Loss
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Ardo Urges Sultan, Others To Reject Additional Kano Emirates
- NEWS24 hours ago
‘Fraud Allegations Against NIRSAL Boss Is Political, Misleading’
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
NNPC To Pay N534bn Debt To Federation Account
- NEWS14 hours ago
Group To Pressure NASS To Approve Tobacco Regulations
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘No Monies Missing, Stolen In CBN’
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Man City Edge Liverpool To EPL Title
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
PMB Tackling Insecurity Decisively, Says Presidency
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Governors’ Access To LG Funds