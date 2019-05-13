NEWS
Troops Rescue 54 Kidnapped Victims, Arrest 1 Mopol, 2 Soldiers With Ammunitions
The Nigerian Army says troops of 22 Brigade deployed for operation Lafiya Dole in collaboration with local vigilantes have continued clearance operation to destroy Boko Haram terrorists have rescued 29 women and 25 children in Borno State.
The Acting Director Army Public Relations Col Sagir Musa in a statement said the troops on 11 May 2019 effectively cleared Ma’allasuwa and Yaga – Munye villages in Borno State
He said though there was no encounter with Boko Haram terrorists as they had ran away before troops’ arrival leaving behind 54 suspected kidnapped victims.
Breakdown of the kidnap victims show that 29 are grown up women and 25 are children of various ages and sexes.
In similar drive, troops of 145 Battalion on clearance operation discovered and destroyed two Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics vehicles at Zari – Kasake and Jumachere villages in Damasak general area of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State, adding that the deserted BHTs make shift accommodation was also destroyed.
In a related development the troops arrested Mopol Sergeant Markus John – with Personal Number – PNo 383106 at Njimtilo check point along Maiduguri – Damaturu road in possession of two magazines, 146 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and one round of Anti-Aircraft Gun concealed in his bag while on transit to Lagos State.
The statement recalled that on 10 May 2019, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in conjunction with the Nigerian Police, arrested 14NA7113208 Private Paul Ojochegbe and 12NA672586 Lance Corporal Oko Eke in possession of one disassembled AK 47 Rifle at the same N’jimtilo check point.
He therefore restated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to ending terrorism and other forms of insecurities across the country, and appealed to the general public to continue to provide useful information about suspicious movement of terrorists/criminals wherever they are seen hibernating in Nigeria.
